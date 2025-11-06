Over 122,000 hepatitis B vaccines arrived in Ukraine for free vaccination of children

122,900 doses of hepatitis B vaccine have been delivered to Ukraine for free vaccination of children in accordance with the Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations. The supply was carried out within the framework of the partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi) and UNICEF. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The supply of vaccines became possible thanks to a cooperation agreement between Gavi and Ukraine, signed at the end of 2024. Part of the procurement for the national immunization program is financed by Gavi within the framework of the implementation of the Immunoprophylaxis Development Strategy until 2030.

UNICEF Ukraine ensured the procurement and delivery of vaccines, and the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine coordinates their distribution among regional centers for disease control and prevention (CDCP). Vaccines have already arrived in all regions, where they are distributed among medical institutions.

To vaccinate a child, parents need to contact a family doctor, pediatrician, or the nearest medical facility. All vaccinations provided for in the Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations are free of charge.

Hepatitis B is a viral disease that affects the liver and can cause cirrhosis and liver cancer. It can be transmitted from mother to child during childbirth or through contact with blood. The only reliable protection against viral hepatitis B is vaccination - the post says.

If a child missed a scheduled vaccination, the doctor will help create an individual schedule to catch up on missed doses, observing minimum intervals.

For 9 months of 2025, the level of vaccinations among children in Ukraine is 66-73%, which is lower than the safe threshold of herd immunity of 95%. Most children are vaccinated against Haemophilus influenzae infection and whooping cough, the least - against tuberculosis and hepatitis B.