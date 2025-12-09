The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer

The Ministry of Health has revoked one of the medical licenses of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex after it refused to provide documents to the inspection commission, but this will not stop the medical institution's operation. The clinic has at least two other licenses issued to different legal entities. Former Deputy Prosecutor General, lawyer Oleksiy Bahanets, in an exclusive comment to UNN, emphasized that under the current circumstances, the investigation has more than enough grounds to initiate a full inspection by the Ministry of Health of all companies associated with "Odrex."

Context

As reported by UNN, on December 2, 2025, the Ministry of Health commission on compliance with licensing conditions decided to revoke the medical license of the Odrex clinic, issued to LLC "Dim Medytsyny" (House of Medicine), which is involved in a criminal proceeding regarding the death of patient Adnan Kivan. The decision to revoke the license will come into effect on January 1, 2026. The reason for the annulment of the medical license was the Odrex medical institution's refusal to provide documents to the members of the commission inspecting compliance with licensing conditions.

However, this will not prevent the clinic from continuing to operate, as UNN previously wrote, the clinic has at least 2 more medical licenses issued to other legal entities. One of them was issued by the Ministry of Health in the summer of 2025 – after the investigation into Adnan Kivan's death within Odrex began. So, it is clear that the clinic was preparing for such a turn of events.

Full inspection of Odrex. Are there sufficient grounds?

Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, lawyer Oleksiy Bahanets, notes that the investigation currently has more than enough grounds to initiate an inspection of all legal entities associated with the "Odrex" clinic.

"Currently, we have a situation where the Ministry of Health has inspected a company where deaths occurred, as you say. If there is a company that caused harm to people's health, or even deaths, and there is a criminal proceeding, then, of course, all measures and all attempts to eliminate violations of the law will be addressed to the enterprise where this was allowed. And the registration of new (legal entities - ed.) and the continuation of similar illegal practices requires a new reaction," explained Oleksiy Bahanets.

According to him, it is necessary for the Ministry of Health, within the framework of the already opened criminal proceeding, to conduct an inspection of the new legal entities to which the "Odrex" clinic has been re-registered, and there are sufficient grounds for this.

Oleksiy Bahanets added that investigators, within the framework of the investigation, should address the Ministry of Health with a corresponding initiative.

"If we have data that the same individuals who committed a criminal offense are practically continuing their illegal activities... Of course, this ground is more than sufficient," emphasized Oleksiy Bahanets.

Criminal case due to businessman's death

On October 25, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the Main Investigative Department of the National Police is investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical institution in Odesa. According to media reports, this refers to the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024.

The OPG noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was later revealed that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and Maryna Bielotserkovska, an oncologist. The investigation, based on expert conclusions, believes that the medical professionals made significant errors in providing medical care, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. The businessman died in the clinic on October 27, 2024.

Suspects Maryna Bielotserkovska and Viktor Rusakov are under night house arrest and are required to wear an electronic bracelet. "Odrex" insists that their doctors are highly qualified specialists and act according to protocols. It should be noted that Maryna Bielotserkovska was dismissed from the clinic less than a month after Adnan Kivan's death.

The number of victims of "Odrex" doctors is increasing

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients of the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to emerge one after another – people decided not to remain silent anymore. Those who for years were afraid to speak publicly are now daring to tell stories about how treatment at "Odrex" turned into abuse, professional help into dangerous experiments, and medicine into a cold financial calculation to "extract the last" from the patient's family. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest," relatives of injured and deceased patients talk about their experiences.

One of them is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died at "Odrex." While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband might have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not for salvation, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over the documents for her apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic did not stop and sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation, during which he was likely infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care – you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg of weight. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived after this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo talks about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they would save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. The aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boichuk recalls how she sent her mother to an "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later picked up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, could never determine a diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confusing explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't even trust them with a cold prescription."