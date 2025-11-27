$42.300.10
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Geomagnetic storms are expected in December 2025, with the strongest ones occurring on December 3, 4, and 13. Doctor Otto Stoika explained whether magnetic storms really affect human health.

December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health

In December 2025, several geomagnetic storms of varying intensity are expected on Earth. The strongest ones will occur on December 3, 4, and 13. It is known that strong magnetic fluctuations can affect equipment and technologies, but can they really negatively affect humans? UNN journalist discussed this with Otto Stoika, a doctor at the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Candidate of Medical Sciences.

A magnetic storm is a natural phenomenon caused by regular flares and explosions on the Sun, during which a large amount of energy is released into space. Along with it, the Sun ejects a cloud of charged particles: mostly protons and electrons. Moving at high speed, these particles reach Earth and interact with its magnetic field, which causes processes that scientists call magnetic or solar storms.

A special scale, the K-index, is used to assess the strength of such storms.

According to data for December 2025:

  • December 1 and 2 – calm days with low magnetic activity (Kp 2 and 3);
    • December 3 and 4 – moderate storm (5 Kp);
      • December 5 – weak storm (Kp 4);
        • December 6 and 7 – calm days with low activity (Kp 3);
          • December 8–12 – day with low magnetic activity (Kp 2);
            • December 13 – moderate storm (Kp 5);
              • December 14 – weak storm (Kp 4);
                • December 15 – day with low magnetic activity (Kp 2).

                  Impact on equipment and technologies

                  Small fluctuations from 1 to 4 points usually remain almost imperceptible. However, when the K-index exceeds 5, storms enter the "red" zone and can even affect the operation of technical systems. During geomagnetic fluctuations, disruptions in mobile communications, satellite systems, radio waves, and GPRS internet are possible. Also, moderate storms can cause minor problems in some systems, and overload, although major disruptions are very rare. By the way, it is also interesting that when magnetic activity reaches 7–8 points, one of the most impressive natural phenomena can be seen in the sky – the aurora borealis.

                  Worsening well-being: space weather or everyday factors?

                  Magnetic storms often become an explanation for almost any deterioration in well-being - from headaches to high blood pressure. However, Otto Stoika, a doctor at the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Candidate of Medical Sciences, says that studies have not found a direct causal link between geomagnetic activity and sharp changes in a person's physical condition. Most reactions that people attribute to storms may have completely different causes: lack of sleep, stress, excessive workload, or even chronic diseases.

                  In medical science, there is no unambiguously proven fact of the direct influence of magnetic storms on health. For example, it has not been confirmed that a storm specifically raised blood pressure or caused a headache.

                  – explains the doctor.

                  Despite popular myths, doctors draw attention to something else: the human brain always strives to find a cause-and-effect relationship where it may not exist. If a person knows about a magnetic storm, they tend to associate any discomfort with it that they would not even notice on another day. Our body reacts not so much to space weather as to its own beliefs and internal state. This is the key to the phenomenon of "dependence on magnetic storms."

                  We are programmed to look for a reason for every state. If a person feels unwell on the day of a storm, they will almost automatically associate it with geomagnetic activity, and not with the fact that they did not get enough sleep or were stressed.

                  – explains the Candidate of Medical Sciences.

                  Otto Stoika says that the number of calls to emergency services may indeed increase on days of magnetic storms. But the reason is not the storms themselves, but psychological attitudes and coincidences that people tend to take as a pattern. It is much more important to pay attention to general health, adherence to routine, and control of chronic diseases. The storm at this time acts more as a signal-riddle that triggers anxiety and self-suggestion.

                  There is a lot of subjectivity: lifestyle affects much more than magnetic activity. And headaches or pressure can appear for dozens of other reasons – from infection to sleep disturbance.

                  – adds the medic.

                  How to maintain health during storms: expert recommendations

                  Geomagnetic phenomena are a good reason to think about prevention and one's own routine, says the doctor. Otto Stoika advises perceiving the space weather forecast as a reminder: to pay more attention to rest, nutrition, physical activity, and quality sleep. Such days can be used for good, not for unnecessary worry.

                  I would advise those who are worried about storms not to focus on the phenomenon itself, but to pay attention to their own lifestyle. More movement, less stress, adequate sleep, and a person will feel significantly less discomfort on any day.

                  – says the doctor.

                  If a person already has chronic diseases, then a storm should not be an explanation for all changes in well-being, because first of all, it is necessary to control treatment, follow the specialist's recommendations, and exclude factors that actually affect the state of blood vessels and the nervous system. A healthy routine can significantly reduce the "feeling" of storms even in the most sensitive people.

                  Physical activity helps normalize blood pressure even with hypertension, and healthy eating and sleep reduce the frequency of headaches. This has a more real effect than magnetic storms.

                  – concluded the Candidate of Medical Sciences.

                  Alla Kiosak

