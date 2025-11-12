Powerful solar flare occurred: it can cause auroras and strong magnetic storms

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 9768 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 36579 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 39214 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 58729 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 61494 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 94989 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 48719 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 76079 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 62090 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 24509 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNSNovember 11, 11:51 PM • 22560 views
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 16346 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideoNovember 12, 02:27 AM • 23532 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 16570 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 13722 views
Publications
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 9610 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 95025 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 65291 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 76102 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 62108 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Bloggers
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
United States
White House
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 714 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 13762 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 16611 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 22259 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 37154 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Brent Crude

Powerful solar flare occurred: it can cause auroras and strong magnetic storms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

Three powerful solar plasma ejections are heading towards Earth, which could cause noticeable auroras on November 12 and 13. The third coronal mass ejection, the most powerful in 2025, caused radio blackouts over Europe and Africa.

Powerful solar flare occurred: it can cause auroras and strong magnetic storms

A powerful solar flare has pushed a stream of energy towards Earth, which could cause large auroras in the northern hemisphere, writes UNN with reference to Live Science.

Details

Three powerful ejections of solar plasma are reportedly heading towards Earth.

And on Wednesday, November 12, the aurora borealis may be visible, according to a warning from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA also added that a strong aurora is also expected on Thursday, November 13, although this forecast may change as new data becomes available in the coming days.

The third, most powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) reportedly occurred on Tuesday morning after a giant X5.1 solar flare - almost five times more intense than the previous two flares and the most powerful solar flare of 2025 to date. According to Space.com, the powerful flare caused radio blackouts over Europe and Africa shortly after its eruption.

Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares28.10.25, 09:00 • 33114 views

Possible "strong" magnetic storms

NOAA predicts that the giant coronal mass ejection accompanying this flare will reach Earth on Wednesday, November 12. Combined with the effects of the two previous flares, this could cause serious disturbances to Earth's magnetic field. NOAA predicts that the resulting geomagnetic storm could reach a "strong" G4 level - the second highest level on the agency's scale.

According to NOAA, G4-class geomagnetic storms can not only bring the aurora borealis to much lower latitudes than usual, but also cause fluctuations in power grids, low-frequency radio interference, and GPS errors.

Addition

Solar flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and geomagnetic storms are becoming more frequent and intense during the solar maximum, the peak of the approximately 11-year solar activity cycle. Astronomers suggest that we are observing the maximum of the current solar cycle now, although the peak of activity may have already occurred last year.

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Africa
Europe