Former Crimean political prisoner Edem Bekirov dies in Istanbul

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
09:24 AM • 4438 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 16528 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 26213 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 24876 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 24292 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 43696 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70064 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60270 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51626 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 93931 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night attack on Kyiv: high-rise building in Pechersk hit, fire broke outNovember 25, 12:02 AM • 22323 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 10604 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 49535 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 26518 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 15067 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 65751 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 93946 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 84682 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 91089 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 115426 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 16078 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 58151 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 59809 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 67442 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 76847 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating
The Diplomat

Former Crimean political prisoner Edem Bekirov dies in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1780 views

On November 24, former Crimean political prisoner Edem Bekirov died in Istanbul. He was an activist awarded a state scholarship for protecting citizens' rights.

Former Crimean political prisoner Edem Bekirov dies in Istanbul

On November 24, former Crimean political prisoner Edem Bekirov died in Istanbul after a serious illness. This was reported by the President's representative office in Crimea, writes UNN.

After a long illness, Edem Bekirov died on November 24 in one of Istanbul's hospitals. The President's Representative Office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea shares the unspeakable pain and expresses its sincere condolences to Edem Bekirov's family.

- the message says.

It is noted that Bekirov was a Crimean activist and political prisoner. For his active public activity, which contributes to the protection of citizens' rights and freedoms and the strengthening of Ukrainian statehood, in December 2022, by decree of the President of Ukraine, he was awarded the state scholarship named after Levko Lukyanenko. Bekirov was the embodiment of indomitable dignity, a man who did not bow his head before the Russian occupation. His indomitable will became an example for everyone who fights for Crimea.

It is noted that despite the illnesses with which the man struggled for many years, Edem Bekirov visited part of his family that remained in occupied Crimea. During one of his visits in 2018, he was detained by the FSB at the administrative border, and later accused of "storing explosives." Thanks to numerous efforts, Ukraine managed to free Bekirov from Russian captivity as part of an exchange in 2019.

In April 2022, thanks to the joint efforts of the Mejlis, the Ministry of Health, the Turkish Embassy in Ukraine, and other partners, Edem Bekirov was evacuated to Istanbul for treatment.

Ombudsman on the return of Crimean political prisoners: we are discussing with countries that can put pressure on the Russian Federation02.07.25, 16:40 • 1441 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Istanbul
Crimea
Ukraine