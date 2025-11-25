Former Crimean political prisoner Edem Bekirov dies in Istanbul

On November 24, former Crimean political prisoner Edem Bekirov died in Istanbul after a serious illness. This was reported by the President's representative office in Crimea, writes UNN.

After a long illness, Edem Bekirov died on November 24 in one of Istanbul's hospitals. The President's Representative Office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea shares the unspeakable pain and expresses its sincere condolences to Edem Bekirov's family. - the message says.

It is noted that Bekirov was a Crimean activist and political prisoner. For his active public activity, which contributes to the protection of citizens' rights and freedoms and the strengthening of Ukrainian statehood, in December 2022, by decree of the President of Ukraine, he was awarded the state scholarship named after Levko Lukyanenko. Bekirov was the embodiment of indomitable dignity, a man who did not bow his head before the Russian occupation. His indomitable will became an example for everyone who fights for Crimea.

It is noted that despite the illnesses with which the man struggled for many years, Edem Bekirov visited part of his family that remained in occupied Crimea. During one of his visits in 2018, he was detained by the FSB at the administrative border, and later accused of "storing explosives." Thanks to numerous efforts, Ukraine managed to free Bekirov from Russian captivity as part of an exchange in 2019.

In April 2022, thanks to the joint efforts of the Mejlis, the Ministry of Health, the Turkish Embassy in Ukraine, and other partners, Edem Bekirov was evacuated to Istanbul for treatment.

Ombudsman on the return of Crimean political prisoners: we are discussing with countries that can put pressure on the Russian Federation