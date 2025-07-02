$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 3553 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11846 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21432 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28562 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41831 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71532 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39983 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45900 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88684 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Ombudsman on the return of Crimean political prisoners: we are discussing with countries that can put pressure on the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Ukraine is negotiating with potential mediator countries for the return of civilian hostages, including Crimean political prisoners.

Ombudsman on the return of Crimean political prisoners: we are discussing with countries that can put pressure on the Russian Federation

Ukraine continues to hold discussions with potential countries that can pressure Russia to return the category of civilian hostages, in particular, Crimean political prisoners, to Ukraine. This was announced by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Lubinets during a press conference, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked whether Russia explains why they do not want to return or release Crimean political prisoners, Lubinets replied: "Russia explains nothing. It simply does not return political prisoners, representatives of the Crimean Tatar people, and other citizens of Ukraine who were detained in Crimea."

According to him, the Ukrainian side has repeatedly tried to discuss this through various countries.

Have we tried to discuss this separately? Yes, repeatedly through various countries. Several returns of Ukrainian citizens who were detained in Crimea took place through the mediation of Turkey. We continue to hold discussions with potential countries that can pressure the Russian Federation to return this category of civilian hostages to Ukraine.

- Lubinets said.

Ukraine has returned 10 more people from Russian captivity. Among them - Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelal28.06.24, 21:58 • 79019 views

Addition

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people is trying to involve countries that, to some extent, maintain relations with Russia, including Turkey, to return Crimean political prisoners, in particular, representatives of the Crimean Tatar people.

The head of the Mejlis, Refat Chubarov, also spoke about which categories of people Russia refuses to release.

According to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, during the entire period of occupation, the number of political prisoners and those prosecuted in criminal cases reached 412 in occupied Crimea, 244 of them are representatives of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Refat Chubarov
Crimea
Turkey
Ukraine
Tesla
