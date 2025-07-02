Ombudsman on the return of Crimean political prisoners: we are discussing with countries that can put pressure on the Russian Federation

Ukraine continues to hold discussions with potential countries that can pressure Russia to return the category of civilian hostages, in particular, Crimean political prisoners, to Ukraine. This was announced by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Lubinets during a press conference, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked whether Russia explains why they do not want to return or release Crimean political prisoners, Lubinets replied: "Russia explains nothing. It simply does not return political prisoners, representatives of the Crimean Tatar people, and other citizens of Ukraine who were detained in Crimea."

According to him, the Ukrainian side has repeatedly tried to discuss this through various countries.

Have we tried to discuss this separately? Yes, repeatedly through various countries. Several returns of Ukrainian citizens who were detained in Crimea took place through the mediation of Turkey. We continue to hold discussions with potential countries that can pressure the Russian Federation to return this category of civilian hostages to Ukraine. - Lubinets said.

Ukraine has returned 10 more people from Russian captivity. Among them - Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelal

Addition

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people is trying to involve countries that, to some extent, maintain relations with Russia, including Turkey, to return Crimean political prisoners, in particular, representatives of the Crimean Tatar people.

The head of the Mejlis, Refat Chubarov, also spoke about which categories of people Russia refuses to release.

According to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, during the entire period of occupation, the number of political prisoners and those prosecuted in criminal cases reached 412 in occupied Crimea, 244 of them are representatives of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people.