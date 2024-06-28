Ukraine has returned 10 more people from Russian captivity. Among them - Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelal

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 75946 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 84576 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104518 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180818 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226126 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139225 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366387 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181167 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149327 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197754 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 75947 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 70501 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 84576 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 85067 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104518 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8528 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11050 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15322 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36479 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38157 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine has returned 10 more people from Russian captivity. Among them - Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 79014 views

Ukraine has managed to return ten more people from Russian captivity, including Nariman Dzhelal, deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

Ukraine has returned 10 more people from Russian captivity. Among them - Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelal

Ukraine managed to return ten more of our people from Russian captivity. Among them is Nariman Dzhelal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN

"We managed to return ten more of our people from Russian captivity. Despite all the difficulties. Nariman Dzhelal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, was captured in Crimea in 2021. Olena Pekh and Valeriy Matyushenko are civilians who have been in captivity since 2017-2018. Bohdan Geleta and Ivan Levytskyi are priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, captured in Berdiansk for resisting the occupiers. Five other civilians who were captured in Belarus and deprived of their liberty: Nikolai Shvets, Natalia Zakharenko, Pavel Kuprienko, Lyudmila Goncharenko, and Kateryna Bryukhanova. All of them have already been released and are at home in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The Head of State thanked everyone who helped.

"I am grateful to our team that is engaged in the release of the prisoners. I would also like to recognize the Vatican's efforts to bring these people home. We will definitely release all of ours," - Zelensky summarized.

Defended Mariupol, Chernobyl and not only: Zelensky said that Ukraine managed to return 90 more soldiers from captivity25.06.24, 21:57 • 71978 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
