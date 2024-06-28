Ukraine has returned 10 more people from Russian captivity. Among them - Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelal

Ukraine managed to return ten more of our people from Russian captivity. Among them is Nariman Dzhelal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

"We managed to return ten more of our people from Russian captivity. Despite all the difficulties. Nariman Dzhelal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, was captured in Crimea in 2021. Olena Pekh and Valeriy Matyushenko are civilians who have been in captivity since 2017-2018. Bohdan Geleta and Ivan Levytskyi are priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, captured in Berdiansk for resisting the occupiers. Five other civilians who were captured in Belarus and deprived of their liberty: Nikolai Shvets, Natalia Zakharenko, Pavel Kuprienko, Lyudmila Goncharenko, and Kateryna Bryukhanova. All of them have already been released and are at home in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The Head of State thanked everyone who helped.

"I am grateful to our team that is engaged in the release of the prisoners. I would also like to recognize the Vatican's efforts to bring these people home. We will definitely release all of ours," - Zelensky summarized.

