Defended Mariupol, Chernobyl and not only: Zelensky said that Ukraine managed to return 90 more soldiers from captivity

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89288 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99667 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117569 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188110 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232580 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142821 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368781 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181681 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149593 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197886 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89288 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84006 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98077 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117569 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 112 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11355 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13018 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17080 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Defended Mariupol, Chernobyl and not only: Zelensky said that Ukraine managed to return 90 more soldiers from captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 71978 views

That 90 Ukrainian servicemen, including those who defended Mariupol, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and various front-line areas, were released from Russian captivity during a prisoner exchange with the assistance of the United Arab Emirates.

Defended Mariupol, Chernobyl and not only: Zelensky said that Ukraine managed to return 90 more soldiers from captivity

Another 90 Ukrainian soldiers were returned from captivity of the Russian Federation. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Houses are not just words. At home, this is Ukraine. Today, another 90 of our people have returned home from Russian captivity. Soldiers of the National Guard, Navy, Army, teroborontsy, border guards. Those who defended Mariupol. Those who defended the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Those who were in the Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Luhansk directions

 - said Zelensky.

He noted that Ukraine remembers all our people in Russian captivity.

"We continue to work for the release of everyone. We are looking for the truth about everyone who can be held by the enemy," Zelensky added.

In addition, he thanked the Ukrainian team that deals with exchanges: Budanov, Yermak, Malyuk, Klimenko, Lubinets.

"To all partners who help, the UAE for assistance in the release of these people of ours. Together, we can achieve even the most difficult results," the president concluded.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the "90-90"format25.06.24, 21:31 • 80532 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ukrainian Navy
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Luhansk
Mariupol
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31