The Russian Defense Ministry announced the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the "90-90"format

The Russian Defense Ministry said that there was an exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the "90-90" format, reports UNN.

"As a result of the negotiation process ... 90 Russian servicemen were returned... But 90 prisoners of war were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report says.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that"the released servicemen will be taken to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry.

During the exchange, according to the occupiers, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation.

Currently, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have not commented on the information about the exchange.