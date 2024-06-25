The Russian Defense Ministry announced the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the "90-90"format

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4730 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 97761 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 108845 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124507 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191896 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235274 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144457 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369504 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181941 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149673 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 97765 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90831 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 108849 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104624 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124510 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2786 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5996 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12458 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14041 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17956 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the "90-90"format

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80532 views

Russia and Ukraine probably exchanged prisoners of war, while the Ministry of Defense of Russia said that the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the "90-90"format

The Russian Defense Ministry said that there was an exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the "90-90" format, reports UNN.

"As a result of the negotiation process ... 90 Russian servicemen were returned... But 90 prisoners of war were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report says.

Add

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that"the released servicemen will be taken to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry.

During the exchange, according to the occupiers, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation.

Currently, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have not commented on the information about the exchange.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41