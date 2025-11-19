$42.090.03
Publications
Exclusives
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors

Kyiv • UNN

 10682 views

For over a year, a scandal has been ongoing around the Odrex clinic in Odesa after the death of patient Adnan Kivan, with criminal proceedings and suspicions against doctors. Despite this, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has not conducted any inspections and does not react to numerous complaints.

Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors

For over a year, a scandal has been unfolding concerning the death of patient Adnan Kivan at the Odesa clinic "Odrex." During this time, a criminal case was opened, and suspicions were served to the doctors – oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska and surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov. Additionally, statements emerged from relatives of other patients of the medical facility who died at the clinic, as well as those who directly suffered due to inadequate care. However, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine pretends that the problem does not exist, writes UNN.

Odrex Scandal

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on October 25 that the Main Investigative Department of the National Police is investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical facility in Odesa.

According to media reports, this refers to the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan, who underwent treatment at the "Odrex" clinic in May-October 2024.

The PGO noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient's death (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was later revealed that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and Maryna Bielotserkovska, an oncologist. 

 Investigators, based on expert conclusions, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the patient's death. 

The suspected doctors provided him with medical care. As confirmed by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, there was no proper response to signs of complications and no necessary measures were taken for its timely treatment. Experts concluded that medical error, improper performance of their professional duties by doctors due to negligent attitude towards them, are in a direct causal relationship with the patient's death.

- states the PGO's message.

The investigation believes that during the provision of medical care, the medics made significant errors, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

According to UNN sources, surgeon Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, the doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. 

The businessman died on October 28, 2024.

The clinic, however, insists that their doctors are highly qualified specialists and act according to protocols.

The scandal gained momentum after other victims began to speak out publicly: relatives of patients who died at the clinic, as well as those who survived but, in their opinion, lost their health as a result of treatment at Odrex. People point to systematic instances of falsification of medical documentation and extortion of funds at the clinic.

Ministry of Health's reaction – lack of reaction

Despite the criminal case, suspicions against doctors, and complaints from other victims about the actions of "Odrex" doctors, the Ministry of Health, led by Viktor Liashko, stubbornly pretends that the problem does not exist. For a year, the department has not conducted a single inspection of the medical facility's compliance with licensing conditions. 

Moreover, throughout this time, there has not even been a single public reaction from Minister Liashko to the scandal, despite the fact that the number of victims who dared to publicly tell their stories is growing exponentially, which indicates the systemic nature of the violations.

And in general, the question arises: how can a clinic, against which patients and relatives of the deceased are massively complaining, continue to operate unhindered? Are these facts not enough for the head of the Ministry of Health, Viktor Liashko, to revoke the medical facility's license? 

The editorial board of UNN sent inquiries to the Prosecutor General's Office regarding whether the department appealed to the Ministry of Health with a demand to conduct an inspection and revoke the license of the Odrex clinic for violating licensing conditions. A similar request was also sent to the Ministry of Health.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthPublications
Ministry of Health of Ukraine