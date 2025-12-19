$42.340.00
Odrex shuffles companies: why the owners of the scandalous Odesa clinic registered a new firm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

After the investigation into the death of businessman Adnan Kivan began, the owners of the Odrex clinic registered a new company, "Medical House 'Odrex'". In December 2025, they founded another firm providing medical services – LLC "MDO Pivden".

Odrex shuffles companies: why the owners of the scandalous Odesa clinic registered a new firm

After law enforcement began investigating the circumstances of businessman Adnan Kivan's death at the Odesa clinic "Odrex," the clinic's owners established a new company, "Medical House 'Odrex'," to replace "House of Medicine" (which was involved in the criminal proceedings). However, they did not stop there and in December of this year founded another company providing medical services, writes UNN.

According to information from the YouControl monitoring system, on December 10, 2025, the founder of the "Odrex" clinic, Leonid Kuchuk, together with Maryna Arutyunyan and Mariya Pavlusenko, founded another company providing medical services - LLC "MDO Pivden".

Shuffling of companies and licenses

For many years, the Odrex clinic operated as LLC "House of Medicine." When the company became involved in criminal proceedings, the clinic's owners registered LLC "Medical House 'Odrex'" in June 2025, having simultaneously withdrawn from the founders of the previous firm.

Tigran Arutyunyan, Iryna Zaykova, Larysa Mysotska, Yevhen Savitsky, in addition, are the founders of LLC "Center of Medicine". All three are registered as entities providing medical services, all three, until recently, had medical licenses issued by the Ministry of Health.

In turn, the "House of Medicine," after the aforementioned founders withdrew, received a new owner - Viktor Bezinaru, who is also closely associated with the business of the clinic's owners.

It is noteworthy that not only enterprises but also licenses were shuffled. Thus, for years, the clinic's website displayed a license issued by the Ministry of Health to the "House of Medicine," but when the investigation into Adnan Kivan's death was in full swing, it was replaced by a license hastily obtained by the "Medical House 'Odrex'" in July 2025, and then replaced again by a license issued to the "Center of Medicine" back in 2012 on an indefinite basis.

In December of this year, following an inspection by the Ministry of Health, initiated at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office as part of the investigation into the patient's death, the "House of Medicine" was stripped of its license. The reason was the failure to provide the licensing authority with the documentation required for the inspection.

To terminate the validity of the license of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for carrying out economic activities in medical practice in full, based on the results of an unscheduled state supervision (control) measure regarding the compliance of the business entity with the requirements of legislation in the field of economic activities in medical practice subject to licensing, issued to the limited liability company "House of Medicine" (USREOU code: 38156360, decision on issuing the license dated 22.01.2015 № 30), on the basis of an act on the licensee's failure to provide the licensing authority with documents, information about the subject of the inspection at the written request of officials of the licensing authority during the inspection dated 25.11.2025 № 17/16/1 (paragraph 10 of part twelve of Article 16 of the Law of Ukraine "On Licensing Types of Economic Activities" (hereinafter – the Law))

New LLC - new license?

It is quite likely that, fearing public disclosure and possible new inspections of compliance with licensing requirements, the clinic's owners decided to register another firm - LLC "MDO Pivden."

This company has not yet managed to obtain a license from the Ministry of Health for medical activities. But this is not excluded. After all, a fresh license will allow the clinic to continue operating, even if violations are found and the licenses of both "Medical House 'Odrex'" and "Center of Medicine" are annulled. Such actions by the clinic's owners suggest that they fear that the licenses may indeed be suspended due to violations. And they are playing it safe. And against the backdrop of the emergence of new evidence of allegedly improper treatment at "Odrex" - such an option should not be ruled out.

As we wrote above, the co-owners of the newly created "MDO Pivden" are the founder of the "Odrex" clinic, Leonid Kuchuk, together with Maryna Arutyunyan and Mariya Pavlusenko.

Leonid Kuchuk is a long-time business partner of the clinic's director, Tigran Arutyunyan. Both started in the gambling business. In 2012, they founded Odrex, keeping the name of their company, which was engaged in the production of slot machines and casino equipment.

Maryna Arutyunyan is obviously a relative of Tigran Arutyunyan. Currently, she is the beneficiary only of the newly created company "MDO Pivden". At the same time, in open sources, a person with a similar full name appears in court materials in a lawsuit by "UkrSibbank" and an application by LLC "Financial Company "Pozyka". The court proceedings began back in 2012 in the Khartsyzk City Court of Donetsk Oblast, and later continued in the Dobropillya City-District Court of Donetsk Oblast. The court ruling states that Maryna Arutyunyan took responsibility for a loan taken by another person. The amount of the loan taken in Swiss francs at the exchange rate at that time exceeded 570 thousand UAH. In addition, Maryna Arutyunyan from Khartsyzk is listed in the "Myrotvorets" Center database. Whether the newly minted owner of "MDO Pivden" and the person listed in the "Myrotvorets" database are one and the same person is unknown to us.

Lilia Podolyak

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Odrex
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine