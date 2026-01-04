$42.170.00
Weather forecast for January 4: atmospheric front to bring wet snow and black ice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On January 4, Ukraine is expected to experience a deterioration in weather conditions due to an atmospheric front, which will bring wet snow, rain, and black ice. Air temperatures will range from 5-10°C below zero in the North to 1-6°C above zero in the South.

Weather forecast for January 4: atmospheric front to bring wet snow and black ice

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on Sunday, January 4, weather conditions in Ukraine will worsen under the influence of an atmospheric front. Precipitation and black ice are expected in most regions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Forecasters predict cloudy weather. Wet snow and rain will fall in the south, east, and in the afternoon in the central regions. In some places, wet snow sticking and black ice are possible. No significant precipitation is expected in the rest of Ukraine.

The wind will be predominantly south-westerly and southerly, 7–12 m/s. In the southeastern regions, gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are possible.

Temperature regime

The air temperature in the country will vary significantly depending on the region:

North, West and Center: at night 5–10° below zero (in the Carpathians – up to 8–13° below zero), during the day from 0 to 5° below zero.

South and Southeast: at night from 2° above zero to 3° below zero, during the day the air will warm up to 1–6° above zero, in Crimea – up to 9°.

Weather in Kyiv and the region

In the capital region, Sunday will be dry but frosty.

Kyiv: at night 6–8° below zero, during the day 1–3° below zero.

Kyiv region: at night 5–10° below zero, during the day 0–5° below zero.

Black ice will be observed in places on the roads of the capital and the region. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to be extremely careful due to the slippery surface.

Frosty nights and snowy days: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days

Stepan Haftko

