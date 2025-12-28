$41.930.00
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 21332 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 36282 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for
December 27, 05:54 PM • 35029 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 29187 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 25094 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21196 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42090 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39572 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 114252 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 11:18 AM • 80800 views
Freight train derailed in Russia's Rostov region: the accident disrupted Russia's railway connection with occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

In Russia's Rostov region, a freight train locomotive derailed, causing delays for 25 trains. The accident disrupted Russia's railway connection with temporarily occupied Crimea.

Freight train derailed in Russia's Rostov region: the accident disrupted Russia's railway connection with occupied Crimea

In Russia's Rostov region, a freight train locomotive derailed, disrupting railway communication between Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea due to the accident. In total, more than 20 trains were delayed, Russian authorities reported, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred at 3:35 AM on the Kiziterinka - Protochnaya section in Rostov-on-Don, Rostov region, Russia, according to Telegram channels of the North Caucasian Railway of Russia and the Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office of Russia.

The Russian prosecutor's office reported no casualties, ongoing recovery efforts, and an initiated investigation. The causes of the locomotive's derailment were not disclosed.

"As a result of the derailment, 20 long-distance trains and 5 suburban trains were delayed for up to 4 hours," the Russian railway reported, indicating that traffic was organized on an adjacent track.

The Russian carrier "Grand Service Express" reported on its Telegram channel that seven trains operating between occupied Crimea and Russia were delayed by 2 to 4.5 hours due to an accident in Russia's Rostov region, where a freight train derailed.

Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.01.12.25, 15:38 • 54123 views

Julia Shramko

