Freight train derailed in Russia's Rostov region: the accident disrupted Russia's railway connection with occupied Crimea

In Russia's Rostov region, a freight train locomotive derailed, disrupting railway communication between Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea due to the accident. In total, more than 20 trains were delayed, Russian authorities reported, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred at 3:35 AM on the Kiziterinka - Protochnaya section in Rostov-on-Don, Rostov region, Russia, according to Telegram channels of the North Caucasian Railway of Russia and the Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office of Russia.

The Russian prosecutor's office reported no casualties, ongoing recovery efforts, and an initiated investigation. The causes of the locomotive's derailment were not disclosed.

"As a result of the derailment, 20 long-distance trains and 5 suburban trains were delayed for up to 4 hours," the Russian railway reported, indicating that traffic was organized on an adjacent track.

The Russian carrier "Grand Service Express" reported on its Telegram channel that seven trains operating between occupied Crimea and Russia were delayed by 2 to 4.5 hours due to an accident in Russia's Rostov region, where a freight train derailed.

Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.