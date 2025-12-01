On November 20 and 28, explosions occurred at critical facilities of the Russian railway, as a result of which fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed and railway tracks were damaged, which in turn made it impossible for freight trains to move, particularly for the logistical support of the Russian occupation army. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, an explosion occurred on the railway tracks of the West Siberian Railway in the village of Baryshovo, Novosibirsk Oblast, on the afternoon of November 20.

According to interlocutors in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the explosion destroyed the railway tracks, which made it impossible for freight trains to pass and disrupted the enemy's logistical routes.

Another explosion occurred on November 28 in Unecha, Bryansk Oblast. There, as a result of an attack on the Unecha junction station of the Moscow Railway (Bryansk branch) along the Bryansk-Gomel route (a logistical route used to transfer fuel, lubricants, and military equipment to the territory of Belarus), a railway depot for transporting fuel and lubricants was hit.

According to sources, the explosion destroyed at least two fuel and lubricant tanks and damaged the railway tracks.

Despite the traditional attempts of Russian special services to conceal the consequences of the damage, local residents are discussing the event on social networks and sharing rumors and impressions of the explosions they witnessed.

Recall

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement burned a military electric locomotive on the railway tracks in the Russian city of Bryansk.