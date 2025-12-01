$42.270.07
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 3010 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 10722 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 13702 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 24040 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 16900 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 28300 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36553 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49195 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41724 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Exclusive
On November 20 and 28, explosions occurred at critical facilities of the Russian railway, destroying fuel and lubricant depots and damaging the railway track. This made it impossible for freight trains to move, including for the logistical support of the Russian occupation army.

On November 20 and 28, explosions occurred at critical facilities of the Russian railway, as a result of which fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed and railway tracks were damaged, which in turn made it impossible for freight trains to move, particularly for the logistical support of the Russian occupation army. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, an explosion occurred on the railway tracks of the West Siberian Railway in the village of Baryshovo, Novosibirsk Oblast, on the afternoon of November 20.

According to interlocutors in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the explosion destroyed the railway tracks, which made it impossible for freight trains to pass and disrupted the enemy's logistical routes.

Another explosion occurred on November 28 in Unecha, Bryansk Oblast. There, as a result of an attack on the Unecha junction station of the Moscow Railway (Bryansk branch) along the Bryansk-Gomel route (a logistical route used to transfer fuel, lubricants, and military equipment to the territory of Belarus), a railway depot for transporting fuel and lubricants was hit.

According to sources, the explosion destroyed at least two fuel and lubricant tanks and damaged the railway tracks.

Despite the traditional attempts of Russian special services to conceal the consequences of the damage, local residents are discussing the event on social networks and sharing rumors and impressions of the explosions they witnessed.

Recall

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement burned a military electric locomotive on the railway tracks in the Russian city of Bryansk.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Belarus
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine