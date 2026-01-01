More than 10 explosions recorded in Kerch, Russian air defense operating - local media
Kyiv • UNN
On January 1, explosions occurred in Kerch, with more than 10 blasts recorded. Russian air defense systems are also reported to be operating.
On Thursday, January 1, explosions were heard in Kerch, in the east of Russian-occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".
Details
According to OSINT channels, more than 10 explosions were recorded in Kerch during the day. The operation of Russian air defense systems is also reported.
Other details are currently unknown.
Recall
On January 1, Russian occupiers dropped a KAB on Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, there was a hit on the territory of the ecopark, birds were wounded and killed, and a volunteer was injured.