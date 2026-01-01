$42.350.03
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 4202 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 4596 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 74278 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 91671 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 36973 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 36873 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 32898 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 26892 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 28608 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
More than 10 explosions recorded in Kerch, Russian air defense operating - local media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On January 1, explosions occurred in Kerch, with more than 10 blasts recorded. Russian air defense systems are also reported to be operating.

More than 10 explosions recorded in Kerch, Russian air defense operating - local media

On Thursday, January 1, explosions were heard in Kerch, in the east of Russian-occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

According to OSINT channels, more than 10 explosions were recorded in Kerch during the day. The operation of Russian air defense systems is also reported.

Other details are currently unknown.

Recall

On January 1, Russian occupiers dropped a KAB on Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, there was a hit on the territory of the ecopark, birds were wounded and killed, and a volunteer was injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Animals
War in Ukraine
Kerch
Crimea
Kharkiv