More than 10 explosions recorded in Kerch, Russian air defense operating - local media

On Thursday, January 1, explosions were heard in Kerch, in the east of Russian-occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

According to OSINT channels, more than 10 explosions were recorded in Kerch during the day. The operation of Russian air defense systems is also reported.

Other details are currently unknown.

