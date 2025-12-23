Lebanese-flagged vessel with Ukrainian soybeans damaged in Odesa port due to Russian attack - Deputy Prime Minister

During the Russian attack on Odesa region on the night of December 23, a civilian vessel under the flag of Lebanon, which was transporting Ukrainian soybeans, was damaged in the port of Odesa, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, Odesa region and port infrastructure were again under enemy attack. Civilian warehouses and critical energy facilities were damaged.

As a result of the night shelling, a civilian vessel under the flag of Lebanon, which was transporting Ukrainian soybeans, was damaged in the port of Odesa. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The aftermath of the shelling is being eliminated. - Kuleba noted.

