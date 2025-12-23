$42.150.10
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
11:41 AM • 13587 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 18112 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 13054 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 15561 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21454 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37359 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52785 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 83152 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 45047 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Lebanese-flagged vessel with Ukrainian soybeans damaged in Odesa port due to Russian attack - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

As a result of the night shelling of Odesa region on December 23, a civilian vessel under the flag of Lebanon, which was transporting Ukrainian soybeans, was damaged. Civilian warehouses and critical energy facilities were also affected, but there were no casualties.

Lebanese-flagged vessel with Ukrainian soybeans damaged in Odesa port due to Russian attack - Deputy Prime Minister

During the Russian attack on Odesa region on the night of December 23, a civilian vessel under the flag of Lebanon, which was transporting Ukrainian soybeans, was damaged in the port of Odesa, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, Odesa region and port infrastructure were again under enemy attack. Civilian warehouses and critical energy facilities were damaged.

As a result of the night shelling, a civilian vessel under the flag of Lebanon, which was transporting Ukrainian soybeans, was damaged in the port of Odesa. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The aftermath of the shelling is being eliminated.

- Kuleba noted.

Russian UAVs attacked Odesa region: infrastructure and residential buildings damaged23.12.25, 09:18 • 3176 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Lebanon
Odesa