Russian UAVs attacked Odesa region: infrastructure and residential buildings damaged

Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

On the night of December 23, Russians launched a massive attack with attack UAVs on the south of Odesa region – damage to energy, port, transport, industrial and residential infrastructure was recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper.

Details

According to the regional military administration, as a result of the strikes, a civilian dry cargo ship and a warehouse were damaged in one of the districts. The roof of a two-story residential building also caught fire and a garage was damaged: all fires were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

In another district, as a result of the strike, windows and roofs in 122 private houses and glazing in three more multi-story buildings were damaged. An empty warehouse was damaged. In the affected areas, there are power outages. Critical infrastructure is powered by generators. Invincibility points have been deployed – about 900 people have already sought help. - the message says.

Currently, rescue and emergency recovery services are working at the shelling sites. Their work is complicated by constant air alarms.

Recall

On Monday evening, December 22, Russians attacked Odesa with attack UAVs, damaging port infrastructure and a civilian vessel.