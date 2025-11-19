Despite the truce: Lebanon reports 13 dead after IDF strike on Palestinian camp

At least thirteen people have died and an unknown number have been injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the largest Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

UNN reports with reference to EFE.

Details

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 13 people died and several others were injured in the city of Sidon, in the south of the country, as a result of an attack by the Israeli military forces.

The Israeli army announced the start of a series of bombings in southern Lebanon this Wednesday. A warning was issued about the need to evacuate residents from settlements in the area. Lebanese media indicate that the attack by the IDF was carried out despite the active ceasefire between Israel and the Shiite group "Hezbollah".

The Israeli military said it struck militants who, they claimed, were operating in a training ground in the crowded Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh near Sidon.

"The army has now attacked various Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon," the brief military statement said.

The IDF military stated that the training ground was used by the Palestinian movement Hamas to carry out attacks on Israel.

Hamas condemned the strike in a later statement. "The statements and claims of the Zionist occupation army that the target of the strike is 'a training ground belonging to the movement' are pure fabrication and lies aimed at justifying its criminal aggression," the statement said.

