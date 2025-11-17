Palestinian group claims Israeli forces killed local leader in Gaza

According to the Palestinian Resistance Committees (PRC), an allied Hamas faction, one of their local armed leaders was killed by Israeli military forces, UNN reports, citing Reuters and Jpost.

Details

The Palestinian Resistance Committees (PRC), an allied part of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, stated that one of their local leaders was killed, according to the terrorist group, by Israeli undercover forces near the city of Deir al-Balah (central Gaza Strip).

Wassim Abdel-Hadi, commander of the PRC's armed wing, was killed in what the Palestinian Resistance Committees called a "cowardly and treacherous assassination operation."

Reference

PRC militants joined Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Later, Abdel-Hadi played a role in the development of its armed wing.

Addition

The Israeli military said in response to a Reuters request for comment that in one incident, the Israel Defense Forces eliminated a terrorist who crossed the yellow line, entering an area of Gaza under Israeli control, and placed suspicious objects on the ground near troops operating in the area.

Recall

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the radical Palestinian group Hamas would be disarmed. He also reaffirmed Israel's opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

