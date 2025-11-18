US cancels meetings with Lebanese army commander over controversial statement on Israel – Reuters

The United States has canceled planned meetings in Washington with the commander of the Lebanese armed forces, General Rudolph Hashem, after the Lebanese army issued a statement criticizing Israel's actions on the border. The sudden cancellation of the meetings, aimed at discussing military aid and security, was called "shocking" by Lebanese officials. This was reported by Reuters, citing informed sources, writes UNN.

General Hashem was scheduled to arrive in Washington on Tuesday but was forced to cancel his trip. A Lebanese security official told Reuters that the US decision was "sudden and shocking." An American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the cancellation but did not provide a specific reason. The Pentagon and the US Embassy in Beirut did not respond to requests for comment.

The cancellation came after the Lebanese army issued a statement on Sunday accusing Israel of "insisting on violating Lebanon's sovereignty, causing instability, and hindering the deployment of the army in the south." The statement also condemned the "latest attack" on a UNIFIL peacekeeping patrol and called Israel's actions as requiring "immediate action" from friendly states due to "dangerous escalation."

Washington is a key sponsor of the Lebanese army, providing it with over $3 billion in support over the past two decades. This policy aims to strengthen state institutions in a country where the Iranian-backed armed group Hezbollah has significant influence.

The conflict situation arises against the backdrop of last year's ceasefire agreement, brokered by the US and France, which required Lebanon to confiscate unauthorized weapons south of the Litani River and Israel to fully withdraw its troops.

