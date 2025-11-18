US cancels meetings with Lebanese army commander over controversial statement on Israel – Reuters

$42.070.02
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
06:35 PM • 13640 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 19026 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 28458 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 39726 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 22953 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 24571 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26190 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 25858 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31946 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"
Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they said
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 39714 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 90352 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 120153 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery
US cancels meetings with Lebanese army commander over controversial statement on Israel – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

The US canceled scheduled meetings with General Rudolph Hashem in Washington. This happened after the Lebanese army criticized Israel's actions on the border.

US cancels meetings with Lebanese army commander over controversial statement on Israel – Reuters

The United States has canceled planned meetings in Washington with the commander of the Lebanese armed forces, General Rudolph Hashem, after the Lebanese army issued a statement criticizing Israel's actions on the border. The sudden cancellation of the meetings, aimed at discussing military aid and security, was called "shocking" by Lebanese officials. This was reported by Reuters, citing informed sources, writes UNN.

General Hashem was scheduled to arrive in Washington on Tuesday but was forced to cancel his trip. A Lebanese security official told Reuters that the US decision was "sudden and shocking." An American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the cancellation but did not provide a specific reason. The Pentagon and the US Embassy in Beirut did not respond to requests for comment.

Lebanon released Muammar Gaddafi's son after almost ten years in prison10.11.25, 22:08 • 11217 views

The cancellation came after the Lebanese army issued a statement on Sunday accusing Israel of "insisting on violating Lebanon's sovereignty, causing instability, and hindering the deployment of the army in the south." The statement also condemned the "latest attack" on a UNIFIL peacekeeping patrol and called Israel's actions as requiring "immediate action" from friendly states due to "dangerous escalation."

Israel launched airstrikes on southern Lebanon, claiming to have hit Hezbollah positions06.11.25, 20:11 • 3105 views

Washington is a key sponsor of the Lebanese army, providing it with over $3 billion in support over the past two decades. This policy aims to strengthen state institutions in a country where the Iranian-backed armed group Hezbollah has significant influence.

The conflict situation arises against the backdrop of last year's ceasefire agreement, brokered by the US and France, which required Lebanon to confiscate unauthorized weapons south of the Litani River and Israel to fully withdraw its troops.

US to establish military presence at Damascus airbase - Reuters06.11.25, 15:29 • 2734 views

Stepan Haftko

