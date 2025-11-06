Israel launched airstrikes on southern Lebanon, claiming to have hit Hezbollah positions

Israeli forces on Thursday carried out a series of powerful airstrikes on southern Lebanon, stating that the targets were facilities of the Shiite group "Hezbollah," which, according to Tel Aviv, is trying to restore its military potential near the border. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The bombing began less than an hour after the Israeli army ordered residents of several villages – Ayta al-Jabal, Al-Taybeh, and Tyre-Debba – to evacuate at least 500 meters from designated zones. Lebanese civil defense reported that it helped people leave dangerous areas.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, one person was killed and another was injured in the strikes. Local authorities express concern that the attacks could be the beginning of a new wave of hostilities.

We are in a very dangerous situation; if things continue like this... then all hope is lost – said Tyre-Debba Mayor Farid Nahnouh.

Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian emphasized that Tel Aviv "will continue to defend all its borders" and "will not allow "Hezbollah" to rearm or restore military power."

At the same time, "Hezbollah" stated that it remains committed to the terms of the truce, but "retains the legitimate right to resist Israel."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army continues its operation to seize the group's weapons in the south of the country. According to the command, the region could be completely cleared of illegal arsenals by the end of the year.

