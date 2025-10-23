Israeli forces strike two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 2822 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 15074 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 18571 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 18360 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 29083 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 28242 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 25023 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 12313 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14779 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16373 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.5m/s
63%
745mm
Popular news
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhotoOctober 23, 05:57 AM • 23597 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 28509 views
US blocks Russian energy companies for the first time during Trump's second term: Stefanishyna reveals detailsOctober 23, 06:25 AM • 6086 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideoOctober 23, 07:53 AM • 17541 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 14386 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 2874 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 29092 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 28248 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 25026 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 33470 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Musician
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 1498 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 14483 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 34392 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 54109 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 67693 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Financial Times

Israeli forces strike two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

The Israel Defense Forces attacked a Hezbollah military complex and a precision missile manufacturing facility in Beqaa and northern Lebanon. These facilities were used for training and preparing for terrorist attacks against Israel.

Israeli forces strike two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces reported strikes on a Hezbollah military complex and a precision missile production facility in Bekaa and northern Lebanon. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF press service.

Details

According to Israeli military and intelligence services, the facilities were used by Hezbollah militants for training and preparing to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel in general.

The storage of weapons, the presence of terrorist infrastructure facilities, and the conduct of military exercises against the State of Israel by Hezbollah terrorists constitute a gross violation of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon and pose a threat to the State of Israel.

- the statement said.

The IDF added that it would continue to fight any threats to Israel.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to adhere to the ceasefire with Israel and warned that violating the agreement would have serious consequences.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set three red lines for the US regarding a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. In particular, it concerns the complete disarmament of Hamas.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip