Israeli forces strike two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces reported strikes on a Hezbollah military complex and a precision missile production facility in Bekaa and northern Lebanon. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF press service.

Details

According to Israeli military and intelligence services, the facilities were used by Hezbollah militants for training and preparing to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel in general.

The storage of weapons, the presence of terrorist infrastructure facilities, and the conduct of military exercises against the State of Israel by Hezbollah terrorists constitute a gross violation of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon and pose a threat to the State of Israel. - the statement said.

The IDF added that it would continue to fight any threats to Israel.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to adhere to the ceasefire with Israel and warned that violating the agreement would have serious consequences.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set three red lines for the US regarding a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. In particular, it concerns the complete disarmament of Hamas.