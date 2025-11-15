Hungary will redirect its €1.5 million from the European Peace Facility to the Lebanese army, not the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Szijjártó

Hungary will direct its share of the "European Peace Facility" (€1.5 million) to support the Lebanese armed forces, and not to arm Ukraine. This was stated on Friday, November 14, by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the country's national security interests are linked to supporting peace in the Middle East.

Hungary's national security interest is peace in the Middle East, and that Lebanon's stability is key to this. We will not use our share of the European Peace Facility to arm Ukraine. - Szijjártó wrote.

He added that 1.5 million euros will be redirected to support the Lebanese armed forces.

Recall

Szijjártó announced a similar decision in February of this year. At that time, the politician announced the provision of 1 million euros to Lebanon through the European Peace Facility instead of supporting Ukraine.

Hungary wants to buy nuclear fuel from the US - Szijjártó