Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 12641 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
03:30 PM • 18013 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 32097 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
01:09 PM • 41984 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 23894 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent
12:24 PM • 47121 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 40406 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53621 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29581 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
Lebanon detains most wanted drug lord: Nuh Zaiter taken into custody after years-long search – AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Lebanon has detained Nuh Zaiter, the country's most wanted drug lord, who had been on the run for years. He was taken into custody during an operation near Baalbek after a brief standoff.

Lebanese authorities announced the arrest of Noah Zaiter, the country's most wanted drug trafficker, who had been hiding from justice for years. He was taken into custody during an operation near Baalbek, a senior military official said. This is stated in the Associated Press material, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the official, after a brief standoff, Zaiter surrendered to military intelligence. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The Lebanese army did not officially name the detainee, but indicated his initials, confirming that it was Zaiter.

US strikes drug cartel vessels in Pacific: six dead10.11.25, 18:50 • 28417 views

The operation was part of a broader campaign against drug networks operating along the porous border with Syria. It was from there that drugs had been entering Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states for years. These countries accuse Hezbollah of playing a significant role in the trade of captagon, a highly addictive drug.

The Lebanese military regularly conducts raids on clandestine factories, trying to restore the trust of Riyadh, which suspended imports from Lebanon in 2021 after discovering shipments of captagon.

Despite the truce: Lebanon reports 13 dead after IDF strike on Palestinian camp19.11.25, 16:58 • 2486 views

In 2023, the US and UK imposed sanctions on Zaiter for his involvement in the production and smuggling of captagon with Syrian regime associates. Before the Syrian conflict, he was known for large-scale cannabis production and smuggling and frequent media appearances. Zaiter had long-standing close ties with Hezbollah and the Fourth Division of the Syrian army.

US cancels meetings with Lebanese army commander over controversial statement on Israel – Reuters18.11.25, 21:23 • 3828 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies News of the World
