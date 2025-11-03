Libya seeks release of Muammar Gaddafi's son, held in Lebanon for 10 years without trial

A Libyan delegation arrived in Beirut for negotiations on the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who has been held in a Lebanese prison since 2015 without a court decision. This is reported by world media, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Associated Press, the delegation held meetings with high-ranking Lebanese judicial officials, including Prosecutor General Jamal Hajar. According to sources, the parties discussed the possibility of reducing the $11 million bail and lifting the travel ban.

Hannibal Gaddafi is accused of concealing information about the disappearance of Shiite cleric Moussa al-Sadr in 1978, although he was only three years old at the time. Last year, Gaddafi went on a hunger strike to protest his years of detention without trial, and Libya officially requested his release from Lebanon.

Hostage Aid Worldwide, an organization advocating for his release, stated that "Gaddafi is being held without due process" and called on Beirut to adhere to international human rights standards.

According to AP sources, if the travel ban is lifted, Hannibal Gaddafi may move to Qatar, where he plans to settle after his release.

During a visit to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the Libyan delegation emphasized that Tripoli seeks to "restore relations and resolve outstanding issues between the two countries."