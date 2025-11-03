Libya seeks release of Muammar Gaddafi's son, held in Lebanon for 10 years without trial

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 11518 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 29679 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 23176 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 25103 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 23214 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 32611 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 16902 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15183 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29159 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33733 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 30980 views
Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: videoVideoNovember 3, 02:09 PM • 8634 views
Belarus announced the readiness of peacekeepers to be deployed to UkraineNovember 3, 02:58 PM • 10685 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 15305 views
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positions06:37 PM • 5148 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 29679 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 32611 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 30996 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 45469 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 52373 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 15314 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 21110 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 31118 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 32033 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 53191 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
TikTok

Libya seeks release of Muammar Gaddafi's son, held in Lebanon for 10 years without trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

A Libyan delegation arrived in Beirut for negotiations on the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, who has been held in a Lebanese prison since 2015 without a court decision. He is accused of concealing information about the disappearance of Shiite cleric Moussa al-Sadr in 1978.

Libya seeks release of Muammar Gaddafi's son, held in Lebanon for 10 years without trial

A Libyan delegation arrived in Beirut for negotiations on the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who has been held in a Lebanese prison since 2015 without a court decision. This is reported by world media, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Associated Press, the delegation held meetings with high-ranking Lebanese judicial officials, including Prosecutor General Jamal Hajar. According to sources, the parties discussed the possibility of reducing the $11 million bail and lifting the travel ban.

Hannibal Gaddafi is accused of concealing information about the disappearance of Shiite cleric Moussa al-Sadr in 1978, although he was only three years old at the time. Last year, Gaddafi went on a hunger strike to protest his years of detention without trial, and Libya officially requested his release from Lebanon.

Hostage Aid Worldwide, an organization advocating for his release, stated that "Gaddafi is being held without due process" and called on Beirut to adhere to international human rights standards.

According to AP sources, if the travel ban is lifted, Hannibal Gaddafi may move to Qatar, where he plans to settle after his release.

During a visit to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the Libyan delegation emphasized that Tripoli seeks to "restore relations and resolve outstanding issues between the two countries."

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
The Diplomat
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Associated Press
Lebanon
Libya
Italy
Qatar