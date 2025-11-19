At least 25 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes
25 Palestinians were killed in four Israeli airstrikes in Gaza after a Palestinian militant group fired on Israeli troops. Israel accuses Hamas of violating the truce.
Details
According to medical services, at least 25 Palestinians were killed in four Israeli airstrikes carried out on Wednesday in the Hamas-controlled part of Gaza.
Medics reported that 10 people died in the Gaza suburb of Zeitoun, two in the eastern suburb of Shejaya, and the rest in two separate attacks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army said its troops struck Hamas targets across Gaza after members of a Palestinian militant group fired on its troops, breaking a nearly six-week truce. There were no casualties among Israeli troops.
Repeated shooting incidents indicate the fragility of the truce. Israel and Hamas accuse each other of what they call violations of the US-brokered truce, which is the first stage of President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for post-war Gaza.
According to medics, witnesses and Palestinian media, all three attacks took place far beyond the agreed imaginary "yellow line" separating Israeli and Palestinian controlled territories.
The attack in Zeitoun targeted a building belonging to the Muslim religious authority, and the attack in Khan Younis targeted a club belonging to the UN. Both buildings house refugee families.
Recall
