At least 25 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
06:10 PM • 12188 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 19577 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 21575 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30839 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 19797 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15234 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15394 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16281 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21887 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18782 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhotoNovember 19, 11:26 AM • 28950 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 31729 views
Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it aboutNovember 19, 12:37 PM • 3970 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 20600 views
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiers02:27 PM • 11703 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30842 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 20732 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 31854 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 44305 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 44194 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Turkey
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 35775 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 34096 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 35140 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 52061 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 44575 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-101
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times

At least 25 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

25 Palestinians were killed in four Israeli airstrikes in Gaza after a Palestinian militant group fired on Israeli troops. Israel accuses Hamas of violating the truce.

At least 25 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed in four Israeli airstrikes after members of a Palestinian militant group fired on Israeli troops. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to medical services, at least 25 Palestinians were killed in four Israeli airstrikes carried out on Wednesday in the Hamas-controlled part of Gaza.

- the publication writes.

Medics reported that 10 people died in the Gaza suburb of Zeitoun, two in the eastern suburb of Shejaya, and the rest in two separate attacks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said its troops struck Hamas targets across Gaza after members of a Palestinian militant group fired on its troops, breaking a nearly six-week truce. There were no casualties among Israeli troops.

Repeated shooting incidents indicate the fragility of the truce. Israel and Hamas accuse each other of what they call violations of the US-brokered truce, which is the first stage of President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for post-war Gaza.

- the publication notes.

According to medics, witnesses and Palestinian media, all three attacks took place far beyond the agreed imaginary "yellow line" separating Israeli and Palestinian controlled territories.

The attack in Zeitoun targeted a building belonging to the Muslim religious authority, and the attack in Khan Younis targeted a club belonging to the UN. Both buildings house refugee families.

Recall

At least thirteen people died and an unknown number were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the largest Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
United Nations
Lebanon
Donald Trump
Gaza Strip