Israel reports death of Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike – Reuters

05:09 PM • 3090 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
05:04 PM • 6066 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
05:00 PM • 4940 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 6572 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
02:50 PM • 10425 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
02:06 PM • 12214 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
12:25 PM • 13290 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 28292 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 43821 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 67186 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy now faces the most painful choice of his entire presidency: Media on US peace planNovember 23, 08:24 AM • 10933 views
US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - mediaNovember 23, 08:44 AM • 16876 views
Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in CyprusNovember 23, 09:07 AM • 19175 views
A Russian contingent of over 120 military personnel is present in Venezuela, led by a Russian general - BudanovNovember 23, 10:28 AM • 4438 views
About 200,000 Ukrainians in the US at high risk due to Trump administration's delay - ReutersNovember 23, 10:40 AM • 3754 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 28292 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 98736 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 71567 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 76739 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 83425 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Europe
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 25986 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 35848 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 38343 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 98736 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 57246 views
Israel reports death of Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Israeli media confirm that the Hezbollah chief of staff was eliminated in Sunday's strikes on Beirut.

Israel reports death of Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike – Reuters

According to Israeli media reports, Hezbollah's chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai, was killed on Sunday in an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The information was confirmed by several Israeli publications, citing official sources.

This strike was part of ongoing Israeli operations against the Hezbollah group, which Israel considers a threat on its northern borders.

Recall

On Sunday, November 23, Israel launched a strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, for the first time since summer, stating that its target was Hezbollah's chief of staff.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Lebanon