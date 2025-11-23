Israel reports death of Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike – Reuters

According to Israeli media reports, Hezbollah's chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai, was killed on Sunday in an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The information was confirmed by several Israeli publications, citing official sources.

This strike was part of ongoing Israeli operations against the Hezbollah group, which Israel considers a threat on its northern borders.

On Sunday, November 23, Israel launched a strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, for the first time since summer, stating that its target was Hezbollah's chief of staff.