Pope Leo XIV visited the site of the Beirut port explosion and prayed for the dead in 2020 - AP News

Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 38252 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 51813 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 44133 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 41390 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 33467 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 28395 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24704 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 62959 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21221 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Popular news
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyі
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 30253 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 62962 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Pope Leo XIV visited the site of the Beirut port explosion and prayed for the dead in 2020 - AP News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Pope Leo XIV concluded his first foreign trip to Lebanon and Turkey, visiting the port of Beirut. He prayed for the 220 people who died in August 2020 and met with relatives of the explosion victims.

Pope Leo XIV visited the site of the Beirut port explosion and prayed for the dead in 2020 - AP News

Pope Leo XIV visited the site of the explosion in the capital of Lebanon - the port of Beirut. He prayed for those who died in August 2020, thus completing his first foreign trip to Lebanon and Turkey, reports UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

The Pope also met with relatives of some of the 220 victims of the explosion that occurred on August 4, 2020. In his prayers, he asked for the "divine gift of peace" together with Christian and Muslim representatives of Lebanon.

In addition, he visited the De La Croix psychiatric hospital. Founded in 1952, this hospital is one of the few institutions specializing in mental health in Lebanon.

Additionally

The explosions in the port of Beirut occurred on the evening of August 4, 2020, in the port of the Lebanese capital, with an interval of 15 minutes.

The second explosion was extremely powerful - about 2 kilotons in TNT equivalent. The blast wave almost completely destroyed the port infrastructure and damaged buildings up to 10 km away.

As a result, at least 220 people died and 6,000 were injured, 110 went missing. Up to 300,000 people lost their homes, including 80,000 children.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Pope Leo XIV and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I visited Iznik in Turkey to commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Pope Leo XIV
Associated Press
Lebanon
Turkey