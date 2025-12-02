Ireland is ready to join the ceasefire monitoring in Ukraine

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that his country is ready to participate in monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine. Martin stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

Now we need to focus on how Ireland can help Ukraine protect itself and its people, but peace in Ukraine will come, and Ireland will be ready to work with Ukraine and our international partners to help support this peace, and to support Ukraine on its path to recovery and reconstruction. - said Martin.

He added that after the ceasefire is established, Ireland will be open to participating in ceasefire monitoring.

We have a lot of experience in Lebanon, Africa in peace monitoring, peacekeeping. Of course, we all want the war to end. Ireland is open to peacekeeping. - added Martin.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the meetings of US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Russia.