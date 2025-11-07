ukenru
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy held a conversation with Lebanese leader General Aoun: what was discussed

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed partnership and food security with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Ukraine supports stabilization in the Middle East and is ready to involve logistics and agricultural technology specialists.

Zelenskyy held a conversation with Lebanese leader General Aoun: what was discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his Lebanese counterpart, General Joseph Aoun, the main areas of partnership between the two countries. Zelenskyy also assured Aoun that Ukraine supports efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

Ukraine supports all efforts of Lebanon and the international community aimed at ensuring stability in the Middle East. Achieving real peace is equally important for our regions. Thank you for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The leaders also discussed food security and our bilateral cooperation. Ukraine is ready to involve its logistics and agrotechnology specialists in the implementation of projects.

We agreed that our teams will work to discuss all potential areas for our partnership in more detail.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ordered the army to counter any future Israeli incursions after the killing of municipal employee Ibrahim Salameh during an Israeli raid in the village of Blida. The Israeli army stated that it fired at a suspect and attacked Hezbollah infrastructure while investigating the incident.

The Trump administration approved $230 million for Lebanon's security forces. This funding is aimed at disarming Hezbollah and supporting Lebanon's sovereignty.

