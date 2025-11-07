Zelenskyy held a conversation with Lebanese leader General Aoun: what was discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his Lebanese counterpart, General Joseph Aoun, the main areas of partnership between the two countries. Zelenskyy also assured Aoun that Ukraine supports efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

Ukraine supports all efforts of Lebanon and the international community aimed at ensuring stability in the Middle East. Achieving real peace is equally important for our regions. Thank you for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. - Zelenskyy stated.

The leaders also discussed food security and our bilateral cooperation. Ukraine is ready to involve its logistics and agrotechnology specialists in the implementation of projects.

We agreed that our teams will work to discuss all potential areas for our partnership in more detail. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ordered the army to counter any future Israeli incursions after the killing of municipal employee Ibrahim Salameh during an Israeli raid in the village of Blida. The Israeli army stated that it fired at a suspect and attacked Hezbollah infrastructure while investigating the incident.

The Trump administration approved $230 million for Lebanon's security forces. This funding is aimed at disarming Hezbollah and supporting Lebanon's sovereignty.