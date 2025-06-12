The US is evacuating diplomats from the Middle East due to tensions between Iran and Israel
The US is evacuating diplomats and their families from the Middle East due to tensions between Iran and Israel. The State Department is preparing to order the evacuation of non-essential personnel from embassies.
The US has begun evacuating non-essential personnel from diplomatic and military missions in the Middle East due to rising tensions between Iran and Israel. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.
Details
According to the TV channel, the State Department and the US Department of Defense began efforts on Wednesday to evacuate non-essential personnel from locations in the region.
They are being evicted because it may be a dangerous place, and we will see what happens. But they were evicted, or we have already given a warning about leaving, and we will see what happens
The Pentagon noted that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) is monitoring the situation.
The safety of our soldiers and their families remains our top priority, and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) is monitoring the growing tensions in the Middle East
Defense Minister Pete Hegseth allowed the voluntary departure of military personnel from the region.
General Michael Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, canceled scheduled hearings in the Senate on Thursday due to the security situation, a defense official said.
Also, according to a separate American official, the State Department is preparing to order the evacuation of non-essential personnel from US embassies in Iraq, Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as from the US consulate in Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan).
An Iraqi government official noted that these steps are not related to the security situation in Iraq.
President Trump strives to ensure the safety of Americans both at home and abroad. In accordance with this obligation, we are constantly assessing the appropriate number of personnel in all our embassies. Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the presence of our mission in Iraq
Additionally
According to CNN, Trump, in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged him to stop public discussions about a possible attack on Iran. The conversation took place on Monday, and Trump later described it as "very good, very smooth."
Last month, CNN reported that the US had received new intelligence about Israel's possible preparations for a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. According to two sources in US intelligence, "signs of a military demonstration by Israel" were recorded, including the movement of aviation ammunition and the completion of air exercises.
However, officials warned that "it is unclear whether Israeli leaders have made a final decision" and acknowledged that there are "deep disagreements within the US government about the likelihood that Israel will eventually take action."
Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Wednesday that if negotiations with the US fail and a conflict begins, "the US will be forced to leave the region."
The US and Israel have stepped up military-diplomatic measures against the backdrop of the failure of the nuclear agreement with Iran. Washington is simultaneously withdrawing personnel, while Israel is signaling its readiness for a силовий scenario. Tehran, in turn, warns of "great losses" for its opponents. The situation may have a significant impact on global energy security and stability in the region.
