U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Davis begins work in Kyiv - Embassy

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie S. Davis arrived in Kyiv and assumed her duties on May 5, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Monday, UNN writes.

We are pleased to welcome Julie S. Davis, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, to Kyiv. Following the signing of a historic agreement to establish an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Ambassador Davis arrived in Ukraine at a critical time to continue implementing President Trump's policy aimed at ending the war and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine. - the Embassy said in social networks.

As reported on the website of the U.S. Embassy, "Ambassador Julie S. Davis assumed the duties of Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on May 5, 2025."

Reference

Ambassador Julie S. Davis has been the U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus since 2023 and will remain accredited there during her stay in Kyiv.

Ambassador Davis is a career diplomat of the U.S. Foreign Service's senior management staff. Her 30-year career at the U.S. Department of State includes numerous assignments to Eastern European countries.

Prior to her appointment as Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador Davis served as Special Envoy for Belarus in Vilnius, Lithuania. In 2020, she was confirmed as the first U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus since 2008. Previously, Ambassador Davis served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the EU in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, and as Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO. Prior to that, she served as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources and as Director of the U.S. Department of State's Operations Center. Other assignments include work at NATO Headquarters and at the Embassies in Georgia, Ukraine and Russia.

Ambassador Davis holds a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master's degree from Princeton University's School of International Affairs.