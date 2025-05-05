$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Davis begins work in Kyiv - Embassy

Kyiv • UNN

 3198 views

Julie Davis has started working at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. Her mission is to implement Trump's policy aimed at ending the war and establishing peace in Ukraine.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Davis begins work in Kyiv - Embassy

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie S. Davis arrived in Kyiv and assumed her duties on May 5, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Monday, UNN writes.

We are pleased to welcome Julie S. Davis, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, to Kyiv. Following the signing of a historic agreement to establish an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Ambassador Davis arrived in Ukraine at a critical time to continue implementing President Trump's policy aimed at ending the war and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine.

- the Embassy said in social networks.

As reported on the website of the U.S. Embassy, "Ambassador Julie S. Davis assumed the duties of Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on May 5, 2025."

Reference

Ambassador Julie S. Davis has been the U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus since 2023 and will remain accredited there during her stay in Kyiv.

Ambassador Davis is a career diplomat of the U.S. Foreign Service's senior management staff. Her 30-year career at the U.S. Department of State includes numerous assignments to Eastern European countries.

Prior to her appointment as Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador Davis served as Special Envoy for Belarus in Vilnius, Lithuania. In 2020, she was confirmed as the first U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus since 2008. Previously, Ambassador Davis served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the EU in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, and as Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO. Prior to that, she served as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources and as Director of the U.S. Department of State's Operations Center. Other assignments include work at NATO Headquarters and at the Embassies in Georgia, Ukraine and Russia.

Ambassador Davis holds a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master's degree from Princeton University's School of International Affairs.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Cyprus
Georgia
Kyiv
