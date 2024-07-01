The United States reported the destruction of three Houthi surface drones in the Red Sea
The U.S. military destroyed three Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea over the past 24 hours in a self-defense operation.
The US military destroyed three unmanned surface vehicles of the Houthi rebels from the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, reports AR, UNN .
"Over the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces conducted a self-defense operation, destroying three Houthi unmanned surface vehicles in the Red Sea," the U.S. Central Command reported on X (formerly Twitter).
