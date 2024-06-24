The Houthis launched new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean
Houthi rebels have announced new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, including using an unmanned surface vessel and missiles, causing minor damage to the Greek ship, Centcom reports.
The Houthis attacked ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.
On Sunday, Houthi rebels announced new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.
According to the information, one of the attacks was carried out by an unmanned surface ship, and the other – by missiles.
Centcom stated that these attacks were the 4th attack on a Greek ship, emphasizing that the crew suffered minor damage.
The Houthis have continued to attack ships since November as a sign of support for the Palestinian people.
