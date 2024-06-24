The Houthis launched new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean

The Houthis attacked ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

On Sunday, Houthi rebels announced new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

According to the information, one of the attacks was carried out by an unmanned surface ship, and the other – by missiles.

Centcom stated that these attacks were the 4th attack on a Greek ship, emphasizing that the crew suffered minor damage.

Recall

The Houthis have continued to attack ships since November as a sign of support for the Palestinian people.

Yemeni Houthis and Iraqi militants jointly attacked 4 ships in Israel using drones