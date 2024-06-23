ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8238 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Yemeni Houthis and Iraqi militants jointly attacked 4 ships in Israel using drones

Kyiv • UNN

 24761 views

Yemeni Houthis and an Iraqi militant group launched a joint drone strike on 4 ships in the Israeli port of Haifa.

Yemeni Houthis and Iraqi militants jointly attacked 4 ships in Israel using drones

The Yemeni Houthis conducted a joint military operation with the Islamic resistance in Iraq militant group, attacking 4 ships in Israel with drones. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

This morning, the Yemeni Houthis announced a joint military operation with the Islamic resistance in Iraq militant group aimed at four ships in the northern port of Haifa in Israel.

A televised statement said the drone attack involved two cement tankers and two cargo ships, which he said belonged to companies that "violated the ban on entering ports in Occupied Palestine.

Further details about the damage and consequences of this military action have not yet been received. The Israeli authorities have not yet commented on this situation.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Reuters
Iraq
Yemen
