Yemeni Houthis likely sink second ship in Red Sea

The second ship may have sank in the Red Sea as a result of an attack by Yemeni Houthis - the Tutor bulk carrier, which the group attacked on June 12. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO) reports that wreckage and oil residues were found at the ship's last registered location.

One crew member, who is believed to have been in the engine room of the Tutor at the time of the attack, remains missing, Reuters reports.

On June 12, it was reported that the Houthis attacked the Greek-owned and operated Tutor, which was flying the Liberian flag at the time of the attack. The attack caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room.

