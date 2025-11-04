ukenru
US and Qatar open joint air defense command post at largest base in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

The US and Qatar have opened the region's first bilateral Joint Air Defense Command Post at Al Udeid Air Base. This decision was made after Iranian shelling of the base and the expansion of military cooperation.

US and Qatar open joint air defense command post at largest base in the region

The United States is modernizing its largest military base in the Middle East – Al Udeid in Qatar, where the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Qatari Armed Forces have opened the region's first bilateral Joint Air Defense Command Post. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

The opening ceremony was led by CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper and the Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Jassim Al-Mannai.

Military relations with Qatar are stronger than ever. The new Joint Air Defense Command Post will strengthen regional security cooperation today, and in the months and years to come.

– stated Admiral Cooper.

The decision to establish the post was made after Iranian shelling of the Al Udeid base in June – in response to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel. After the incidents, the US expanded military cooperation with Qatar.

US plans to send American troops to Mexico to fight cartels03.11.25, 18:23 • 3046 views

President Donald Trump previously signed an executive order guaranteeing Qatar's security: "In the event of such an attack, the United States will take all lawful and appropriate measures, including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military, to protect the interests of the United States and the State of Qatar and restore peace and stability."

This guarantee was the first such agreement between the US and an Arab state.

Experts note that the strengthening of the defense partnership coincides with Qatar's active role as a mediator in resolving the conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

We are fully confident not only in our shared belief in security in the region, but also in our partnership with the United States on this issue 

– emphasized Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari.

US prepares military foothold near Venezuela - Reuters02.11.25, 16:34 • 11755 views

Stepan Haftko

