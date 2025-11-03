US plans to send American troops to Mexico to fight cartels

The administration of US President Donald Trump has begun detailed planning for a new mission to send American military and intelligence personnel to Mexico to combat drug cartels. This is reported by NBC News, citing sources, UNN reports.

According to the publication's sources, the initial stages of preparation for a potential mission, which will include ground operations in Mexico, have already begun. Sources add that discussions on the scope of the mission are ongoing, and a final decision has not yet been made.

US troops, many of whom will be from the Joint Special Operations Command, will operate under the direction of the US intelligence community, known as Title 50 status. CIA officers will participate in the operation - sources note.

A US mission using American troops to strike drug cartel targets in Mexico would open a new front in President Donald Trump's military campaign against drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere. Until now, the administration has focused on Venezuela and striking vessels suspected of carrying drugs.

The mission now being planned would be a departure from the policy of previous US administrations, which quietly deployed CIA, military, and law enforcement teams to Mexico to support local police and army units fighting cartels, but not to take direct action against them.

If the mission receives final approval, the administration plans to keep it secret and not publicize related actions, as was the case with recent bombings of vessels suspected of drug smuggling, two current and two former US officials said.

The Trump administration seeks to use an all-of-government approach to combat the threats that cartels pose to American citizens - a source said.

Under the new mission being planned, US forces in Mexico will primarily use drone strikes against drug labs, cartel members, and leaders. Some of the drones that special forces will use require operators to be on the ground to use them effectively and safely.

Recall

The United States military is modernizing a long-abandoned former Cold War-era naval base in the Caribbean, indicating preparations for sustained operations that could help support possible actions in Venezuela.