US sends 200 troops to monitor Gaza truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

The United States has deployed approximately 200 military personnel to Israel to support and monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. The team will also facilitate humanitarian aid delivery, logistics, and security.

US sends 200 troops to monitor Gaza truce

The United States of America has sent about 200 servicemen to Israel to support and monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

Details

According to US officials, the United States is sending troops to Israel to help support and monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

It is noted that the team will also include partner countries, non-governmental organizations and representatives of the private sector.

Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to disclose classified information, said that the US Central Command plans to establish a military-civilian coordination center in Israel.

- stated in the AP post.

Its goal will be to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as to ensure logistics and security in the territory that has been suffering from war for two years.

Recall

On the night of October 9, Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of the peace plan.

US President Donald Trump stated that the hostages are likely to be released on Monday, October 13, as part of the first phase of the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

According to the American leader, the Gaza Strip will be completely rebuilt after the Israel-Hamas war. All countries of the Middle East have united for this purpose, and the final agreement will be signed in Egypt.

Vita Zelenetska

