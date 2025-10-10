Israeli government approves deal to return all hostages from Gaza - Netanyahu's office

The Israeli cabinet has approved a "plan" for a hostage release deal with Hamas. This was reported by Associated Press, citing the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this step marked an important stage in the implementation of the ceasefire agreements in the Gaza Strip, reached through Trump's mediation.

The brief statement focused primarily on the release of hostages, while other points of Trump's plan to end the war were not mentioned.

Israel is expected to release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the remaining 48 hostages captured during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. - writes AP.

It is assumed that about 20 hostages remain alive.

Recall

On the night of October 9, Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of a peace plan.

US President Donald Trump stated that the hostages would likely be released on Monday, October 13, as part of the first phase of the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

