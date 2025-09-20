$41.250.05
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM • 13169 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 14507 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 18246 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 30400 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 22400 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 29741 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37427 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 58730 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 46940 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Prepared an attack on the US: American military eliminated ISIS external operations planner in Syria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

US Central Command reported the elimination of Omar Abdul Kader, a high-ranking ISIS militant who posed a direct threat to the US. His elimination disrupts the terrorist organization's ability to plan new terrorist attacks.

Prepared an attack on the US: American military eliminated ISIS external operations planner in Syria

US military eliminated ISIS external operations planner Omar Abdul Kader during a raid in Syria. This was reported by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Abdul Kader "posed a direct threat to the United States." He was a high-ranking ISIS militant who tried to organize an attack on the United States. His elimination disrupts the terrorist organization's ability to plan and carry out new terrorist attacks that threaten Americans and US partners.

We will not back down in our fight against terrorists who seek to attack the United States, our forces, and allies and partners abroad. I commend the efforts of our experienced service members and all who supported them during this operation.

- said CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

Recall

In July, during a raid in Syria, US forces eliminated one of the top ISIS leaders, Dia Zauba Muslih al-Hardani, and his two adult sons.

One of the most dangerous ISIS terrorists eliminated in Iraq: details of the special operation15.03.25, 05:40 • 17918 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
United States Central Command
Syria
United States