Prepared an attack on the US: American military eliminated ISIS external operations planner in Syria

US military eliminated ISIS external operations planner Omar Abdul Kader during a raid in Syria. This was reported by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Abdul Kader "posed a direct threat to the United States." He was a high-ranking ISIS militant who tried to organize an attack on the United States. His elimination disrupts the terrorist organization's ability to plan and carry out new terrorist attacks that threaten Americans and US partners.

We will not back down in our fight against terrorists who seek to attack the United States, our forces, and allies and partners abroad. I commend the efforts of our experienced service members and all who supported them during this operation. - said CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

Recall

In July, during a raid in Syria, US forces eliminated one of the top ISIS leaders, Dia Zauba Muslih al-Hardani, and his two adult sons.

