US plans to build large military base near Gaza to house 10,000 troops - Bloomberg

The United States plans to build a large military base in the Israeli Otef-Azza region, adjacent to the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to journalists, the base will be capable of accommodating 10,000 troops "as part of efforts to deploy stabilization forces from other countries to monitor a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas."

The Navy is conducting a cost assessment for a list of pre-qualified companies for a "temporary, self-sufficient military base capable of housing 10,000 personnel and providing 10,000 square feet (nearly 1,000 square meters - ed.) of office space within 12 months." - the publication quotes contractors.

It is indicated that the potential location of the base is identified as "near Gaza, Israel."

The authors note that the US is seeking international support for a proposal to send foreign troops to Gaza to help secure a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas, which was signed last month. These troops, dubbed the International Stabilization Force, will work with Israel and Egypt to secure the territory and ensure recovery after more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

"As a planning organization, the U.S. military is currently working with international military partners to develop potential basing options for international forces. To be clear, no U.S. troops will be deployed to Gaza," explained U.S. Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins.

Recall

Last week, the UN began discussions on a US resolution for an international force in Gaza with a two-year mandate. The project provides for the protection of civilians, delivery of aid, and demilitarization of the sector.

Turkey mediates talks on Hamas militants in Gaza – Reuters