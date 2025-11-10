Turkey mediates talks on Hamas militants in Gaza – Reuters

Turkey is cooperating with the US and Arab mediators to ensure safe passage for about 200 Hamas militants hiding in tunnels in Israeli-controlled Gaza territory, sources say. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

A Palestinian source, a Hamas official, and Turkish officials confirmed that Turkey is involved in mediating the fate of the militants, working together with Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

Two Turkish officials, including a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, confirmed Turkey's involvement but did not provide details.

US envoy Steve Witkoff said last week that resolving the standoff would be a test for a broader ceasefire plan: "It can be resolved by providing them safe passage to Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza."

The office of the Israeli prime minister did not comment on Turkey's role, and Hamas did not confirm the exact number of trapped militants, having previously demanded permission to reach areas of Gaza under their control. Turkey, a critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, signed a US-backed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

