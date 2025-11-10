Turkey mediates talks on Hamas militants in Gaza – Reuters

$41.980.11
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 11508 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
01:36 PM • 38939 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 47816 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 38172 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 49487 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 88186 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42248 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 45946 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39364 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Popular news
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the RadaNovember 10, 09:27 AM
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigationNovember 10, 10:55 AM
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto01:36 PM
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
01:10 PM
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhoto01:25 PM
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM
Turkey mediates talks on Hamas militants in Gaza – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1328 views

Turkey, together with the US and Arab mediators, is working to ensure safe passage for some 200 Hamas militants hiding in tunnels in Israeli-controlled Gaza. This initiative is part of a broader ceasefire plan.

Turkey mediates talks on Hamas militants in Gaza – Reuters

Turkey is cooperating with the US and Arab mediators to ensure safe passage for about 200 Hamas militants hiding in tunnels in Israeli-controlled Gaza territory, sources say. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

A Palestinian source, a Hamas official, and Turkish officials confirmed that Turkey is involved in mediating the fate of the militants, working together with Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

Two Turkish officials, including a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, confirmed Turkey's involvement but did not provide details.

UN Security Council begins negotiations on US draft for international forces in Gaza06.11.25, 22:15 • 3514 views

US envoy Steve Witkoff said last week that resolving the standoff would be a test for a broader ceasefire plan: "It can be resolved by providing them safe passage to Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza."

The office of the Israeli prime minister did not comment on Turkey's role, and Hamas did not confirm the exact number of trapped militants, having previously demanded permission to reach areas of Gaza under their control. Turkey, a critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, signed a US-backed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Mediators propose plan to withdraw Hamas militants from Rafah to preserve truce – Reuters06.11.25, 18:49 • 2992 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Steve Witkoff
United Nations Security Council
Israel
Reuters
Qatar
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip