UN Security Council begins negotiations on US draft for international forces in Gaza

The UN Security Council on Thursday begins discussions on a US-drafted resolution that would authorize an interim transitional governing body and international stabilization forces in Gaza for a two-year mandate. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The draft text, which the US officially circulated to Council members, provides for the creation of forces that will have the right to "use all necessary measures" to protect civilians, deliver humanitarian aid, control borders, and facilitate the demilitarization of the sector – including the destruction of military infrastructure and the decommissioning of weapons of illegal formations. The US states that the document has regional support from Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE.

The message is this: if the region is with us on this issue, and the region is with us on how this resolution is structured, then we believe the council should also be — said a senior US administration official.

For the resolution to pass, at least nine "yes" votes are needed and no veto from permanent Council members. The official added that they hope to hold a vote "in weeks, not months."

Russia and China will certainly make their contributions, and we will take them as they come. But ultimately, I don't see these countries standing in the way and blocking what is probably the most promising peace plan in a generation — the official also noted.

The draft gives the forces a mandate to ensure the "demilitarization" of Gaza, but the US assumes that Hamas must "do its part of the deal" and give up its weapons – a position the group has not yet agreed to.

