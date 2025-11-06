ukenru
UN Security Council begins negotiations on US draft for international forces in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

The UN begins discussions on a US resolution for international forces in Gaza with a two-year mandate. The draft provides for the protection of civilians, the delivery of aid, and the demilitarization of the sector.

UN Security Council begins negotiations on US draft for international forces in Gaza

The UN Security Council on Thursday begins discussions on a US-drafted resolution that would authorize an interim transitional governing body and international stabilization forces in Gaza for a two-year mandate. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The draft text, which the US officially circulated to Council members, provides for the creation of forces that will have the right to "use all necessary measures" to protect civilians, deliver humanitarian aid, control borders, and facilitate the demilitarization of the sector – including the destruction of military infrastructure and the decommissioning of weapons of illegal formations. The US states that the document has regional support from Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE.

Hamas to consider giving up weapons under Gaza ceasefire05.11.25, 20:41 • 4358 views

The message is this: if the region is with us on this issue, and the region is with us on how this resolution is structured, then we believe the council should also be 

— said a senior US administration official.

For the resolution to pass, at least nine "yes" votes are needed and no veto from permanent Council members. The official added that they hope to hold a vote "in weeks, not months."

Russia and China will certainly make their contributions, and we will take them as they come. But ultimately, I don't see these countries standing in the way and blocking what is probably the most promising peace plan in a generation 

— the official also noted.

The draft gives the forces a mandate to ensure the "demilitarization" of Gaza, but the US assumes that Hamas must "do its part of the deal" and give up its weapons – a position the group has not yet agreed to.

Humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza: tents wear out, food scarce ahead of winter04.11.25, 19:40 • 2944 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
United Nations Security Council
charity
Reuters
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
China
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip