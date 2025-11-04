ukenru
05:22 PM • 2638 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 11024 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 22460 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 23076 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 17814 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 17607 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15025 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20992 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 46945 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24535 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza: tents wear out, food scarce ahead of winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

International organizations report that humanitarian aid to Gaza is arriving in meager quantities, leaving residents without enough food, water, and shelter. The World Food Program states that only half of the necessary amount of food is reaching the region, with most residents subsisting on grains and legumes alone.

Humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza: tents wear out, food scarce ahead of winter

Despite almost four weeks of truce, humanitarian aid to Gaza is arriving in meager volumes, international organizations report. With the onset of cold weather, residents of the enclave remain without sufficient food, water, and shelter – old tents can no longer withstand the bad weather. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

The World Food Program (WFP) stated that only half of the necessary amount of food is entering the region. Agency representative Abeer Etefa called the situation a "race against time."

We need full access. We need everything to move forward quickly. The winter months are approaching. People are still suffering from hunger, and the needs are extremely high.

– Etefa stated.

According to her, most residents eat only grains and legumes, and animal products are practically absent.

Meat, eggs, vegetables, fruits are consumed extremely rarely.

– she added.

About 1.5 million people in Gaza need housing, but according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, most tents and tarpaulins have not yet received approval for import from Israel.

Israel launches new strike on Gaza, accuses Hamas of preparing imminent terror attack - media29.10.25, 19:24 • 3651 view

The head of Palestinian humanitarian agencies, Amjad al-Shawa, warned: "Winter will soon come – rainwater, possible floods, and also potential diseases due to hundreds of tons of garbage near settlements."

According to UN estimates, only 25-30% of the expected aid is currently entering Gaza, while living conditions "are becoming unbearable."

US circulates draft resolution on security forces in Gaza in UN Security Council - Axios04.11.25, 11:50 • 2018 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
United Nations Security Council
Israel
charity
United Nations
United States
Gaza Strip