Humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza: tents wear out, food scarce ahead of winter

Despite almost four weeks of truce, humanitarian aid to Gaza is arriving in meager volumes, international organizations report. With the onset of cold weather, residents of the enclave remain without sufficient food, water, and shelter – old tents can no longer withstand the bad weather. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

The World Food Program (WFP) stated that only half of the necessary amount of food is entering the region. Agency representative Abeer Etefa called the situation a "race against time."

We need full access. We need everything to move forward quickly. The winter months are approaching. People are still suffering from hunger, and the needs are extremely high. – Etefa stated.

According to her, most residents eat only grains and legumes, and animal products are practically absent.

Meat, eggs, vegetables, fruits are consumed extremely rarely. – she added.

About 1.5 million people in Gaza need housing, but according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, most tents and tarpaulins have not yet received approval for import from Israel.

The head of Palestinian humanitarian agencies, Amjad al-Shawa, warned: "Winter will soon come – rainwater, possible floods, and also potential diseases due to hundreds of tons of garbage near settlements."

According to UN estimates, only 25-30% of the expected aid is currently entering Gaza, while living conditions "are becoming unbearable."

