Trump threatened Iran with unprecedented military consequences over mining the Strait of Hormuz

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 10570 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 30470 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 29473 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 21864 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 28774 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 28723 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 43670 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 53290 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 53095 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 85252 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
2.6m/s
58%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 28355 views
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - MediaPhotoMarch 10, 12:51 PM • 20465 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 20948 views
Poroshenko's MP appropriated donations for the Armed Forces? A scandal unfolds onlineMarch 10, 01:24 PM • 11348 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 15700 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 15755 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 30471 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 29473 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 43670 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 53290 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries05:17 PM • 5170 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideo04:04 PM • 7938 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 20984 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 28391 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 30179 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Storm Shadow cruise missile
9K720 Iskander

Trump threatened Iran with unprecedented military consequences over mining the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

The US President warned Iran of a military response if mines are laid in the Strait of Hormuz. Intelligence has already recorded the beginning of the mining of the route.

Trump threatened Iran with unprecedented military consequences over mining the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said he had no reports that Iran was planting explosive mines in this strategically important waterway. At the same time, he threatened unprecedented consequences if "the mines were still planted and not removed," UNN reports.

If Iran has planted any mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and we have no reports of this, we demand their immediate neutralization! If for some reason the mines were planted and are not immediately neutralized, the military consequences for Iran will reach an unprecedented level. If, on the other hand, they neutralize what might have been planted, that will be a huge step in the right direction!

- Trump wrote.

The White House assures that a war with Iran will lead to lower gasoline prices in the "long term"10.03.26, 20:36 • 2396 views

AP notes that mines could make it impossible for tankers to pass through the strait, which could lead to higher oil and natural gas prices. Trump is sensitive to rising energy prices as a domestic political issue, as his economic argument to voters is based on keeping gasoline prices low.

The publication reminds that a fifth of the world's oil supplies pass through the strait, which is about 33 kilometers (21 miles) wide at its narrowest point.

Recall

CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported that, according to US intelligence, Iran has begun mining the Strait of Hormuz, using small vessels that can carry 2-3 mines each. 

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
US Elections
Associated Press
Donald Trump
United States
Iran