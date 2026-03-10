The White House assures that a war with Iran will lead to lower gasoline prices in the "long term"

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said on Tuesday that a US war with Iran would lead to lower gasoline prices for Americans in the "long run," despite the recent sharp rise in energy prices worldwide, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"I can assure the American people that the recent rise in oil and gas prices is temporary, and this operation will lead to lower gasoline prices in the long run," she said at a press conference.

Trump called the war in Iran a "short-term excursion"

Leavitt did not specify how long it would take for prices to fall. But she insisted that the administration was working to counter the energy shock caused by the war, including offering insurance for tankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz and lifting some oil-related sanctions.

"The US military is developing additional operations in accordance with the President's directive to keep the Strait of Hormuz open," Leavitt said. "I will not disclose what those options look like, but know that the President is not afraid to use them."

Trump's advisers urge him to find an "exit" from the war with Iran due to political risks - WSJ