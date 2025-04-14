Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region: authorities urge people to take shelter

Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

A series of explosions were recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region. In this regard, the authorities urge residents to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is over.

.Details regarding the consequences of the explosions are currently being clarified. Local authorities urge to remain calm, follow official information and not to ignore air raid alerts.

Reminder

Earlier, there was information about the possibility of ballistic missile strikes on the region. The threat also extends to other regions of Ukraine, where an alert has been declared simultaneously.

Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast - OVA