Air defense is working in Zaporizhzhia: residents are urged to stay in shelters
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense activity has been recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region. Residents are urged not to leave shelters until the all-clear signal and to remain calm.
Air defense systems are being activated in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
Air defense forces are active in this region. Residents are asked not to leave shelters until the official all-clear signal.
Relevant services are working to ensure the safety of the population. We urge you to remain calm, trust only official sources of information and avoid spreading unverified data.
Reminder
Earlier, the Air Force informed about the detection of enemy threats in the Zaporizhzhia region.
