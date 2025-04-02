In the Zaporizhzhia region, a drone killed a man and injured two civilians
Kyiv • UNN
In a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy drone hit civilian cars. A 45-year-old man died, and two other people, a man and a woman, were injured.
In a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region, a local resident was killed and two others were injured in an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
According to reports, the drone struck civilian cars parked near a residential building.
As a result of the strike, a 45-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. Two other victims are a 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.
The explosion caused significant damage to vehicles and nearby buildings. Local authorities urge residents not to ignore air raid alerts and to stay in shelters if possible.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that an enemy drone struck civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing a civilian.
The enemy attacked a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region: one person died01.04.25, 23:36 • 6480 views